Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CVLB opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37. Conversion Labs has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Conversion Labs alerts:

Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.01 million for the quarter.

Conversion Labs, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of natural immune support products containing proprietary yeast beta glucans. Its products are oral intake tablets and topical creams, and gels for skin application. It operates through the Finished Cosmetic Products and Nutraceutical and Cosmetic Additives segments.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Conversion Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conversion Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.