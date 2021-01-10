Contrasting Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) & Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF)

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) and Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) are both large-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Otis Worldwide and Legrand, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Otis Worldwide 1 3 6 0 2.50 Legrand 0 1 0 0 2.00

Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus target price of $63.57, suggesting a potential downside of 4.88%. Given Otis Worldwide’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Otis Worldwide is more favorable than Legrand.

Profitability

This table compares Otis Worldwide and Legrand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otis Worldwide N/A N/A N/A Legrand 11.31% 14.01% 5.62%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Otis Worldwide and Legrand’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otis Worldwide N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Legrand $7.42 billion 3.58 $934.98 million $3.48 28.56

Legrand has higher revenue and earnings than Otis Worldwide.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.7% of Otis Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects. The Service segment performs maintenance and repair services, as well as modernization services to upgrade elevators and escalators. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Farmington, Connecticut.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; and UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories. Its products are used in hotels, offices, data centers, and shopping centers, as well as residential, healthcare, and industrial sectors. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

