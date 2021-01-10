Contrasting MediGreen (OTCMKTS:RFMK) and Nesco (NYSE:NSCO)

MediGreen (OTCMKTS:RFMK) and Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

MediGreen has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nesco has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MediGreen and Nesco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MediGreen 0 0 0 0 N/A Nesco 0 0 2 0 3.00

Nesco has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential downside of 21.98%. Given Nesco’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nesco is more favorable than MediGreen.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MediGreen and Nesco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MediGreen N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nesco $264.04 million 1.37 -$27.05 million ($0.72) -10.24

MediGreen has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nesco.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.0% of Nesco shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of MediGreen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of Nesco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MediGreen and Nesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MediGreen N/A N/A N/A Nesco -3.65% N/A -4.34%

Summary

Nesco beats MediGreen on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

MediGreen Company Profile

Rapid Fire Marketing, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of vapor inhalers. It offers cumulus vapor inhalers, pocket puffer dry herbal vaporizer, and electronic cigarettes. The company was founded by Joseph T. Kaminski in 1989 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

Nesco Company Profile

Nesco Holdings, Inc. provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems. It has a coast-to-coast rental fleet of approximately 4,600 units comprising insulated and non-insulated bucket trucks, digger derricks, line equipment, cranes, pressure diggers, and underground equipment. The company is based in the Fort Wayne, Indiana.

