Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CLR. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Continental Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Continental Resources from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.80.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $19.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $34.60.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $692.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Continental Resources will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor bought 5,917 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 98.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

