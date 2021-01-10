Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s (CTTAY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of CTTAY stock opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.74. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

