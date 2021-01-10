Content Value Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $716,697.00 (CVNT)

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. In the last week, Content Value Network has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Content Value Network token can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including BitMax, UEX and BitForex. Content Value Network has a total market cap of $7.25 million and approximately $716,697.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00024045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00109254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 65.6% against the dollar and now trades at $295.37 or 0.00729745 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00055759 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.17 or 0.00220306 BTC.

About Content Value Network

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 925,000,000 tokens. The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io

Content Value Network Token Trading

Content Value Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, BitMax and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Value Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Content Value Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

