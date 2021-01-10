Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on STZ. Cowen upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities cut Constellation Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $219.38.

NYSE STZ opened at $230.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.95. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $240.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Constellation Brands by 183.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, South State CORP. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 75.0% in the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

