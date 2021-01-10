Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Raised to $275.00 at Cowen

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Cowen from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.46% from the company’s previous close.

STZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.38.

Shares of STZ opened at $230.21 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $240.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,694,000 after acquiring an additional 522,569 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,293,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,910,000 after acquiring an additional 197,819 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,787,000 after acquiring an additional 34,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 366,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

