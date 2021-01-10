Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th.

Constellation Brands has raised its dividend by 53.1% over the last three years.

NYSE:STZ opened at $230.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.95. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $240.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.38.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

