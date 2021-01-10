ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $45.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

COP has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised ConocoPhillips from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.50.

COP opened at $44.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.48 and its 200-day moving average is $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $66.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,805,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,080 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,431,862 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $605,302,000 after purchasing an additional 151,859 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,587,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $446,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142,130 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,820,664 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $370,644,000 after purchasing an additional 31,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,084,086 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $166,961,000 after purchasing an additional 159,584 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

