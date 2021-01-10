Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Issues Q3 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) issued an update on its third quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.56-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.56. Conagra Brands also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.66-2.76 EPS.

NYSE:CAG opened at $34.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.29. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

