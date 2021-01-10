Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CRK. Piper Sandler raised shares of Comstock Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist downgraded Comstock Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Comstock Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comstock Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.31.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $4.91 on Thursday. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.07.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $178.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. Deep Basin Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 5,243,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694,374 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at about $5,783,000. J. Goldman & Co LP raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 216.0% in the third quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,325,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 906,116 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 227.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 755,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 524,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 43.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 408,400 shares during the last quarter. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.