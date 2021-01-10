Comparing Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) and The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) and The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stagecoach Group and The Shyft Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stagecoach Group $1.80 billion 0.32 $45.34 million $0.17 5.88 The Shyft Group $756.54 million 1.39 -$12.57 million $1.24 23.92

Stagecoach Group has higher revenue and earnings than The Shyft Group. Stagecoach Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Shyft Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Stagecoach Group and The Shyft Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stagecoach Group N/A N/A N/A The Shyft Group -1.43% 23.59% 10.15%

Risk & Volatility

Stagecoach Group has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Shyft Group has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.6% of The Shyft Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of The Shyft Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Stagecoach Group and The Shyft Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stagecoach Group 0 1 6 0 2.86 The Shyft Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

The Shyft Group has a consensus target price of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.58%. Given The Shyft Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Shyft Group is more favorable than Stagecoach Group.

Summary

The Shyft Group beats Stagecoach Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stagecoach Group Company Profile

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London. The company also operates Sheffield Supertram, a 28 km light rail network with three routes in the city of Sheffield. It serves individuals, local authorities, transport authorities, and the United Kingdom department for transport. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Perth, the United Kingdom.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc., through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc., manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV). The FVS segment manufactures and sells various commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries. This segment markets its commercial vehicles under the Aeromaster, Velocity, Ultimate, Trademaster, Metromaster, Utilivan, Utilimaster Upfit Services, and Reach brand names. It also installs specialty interior and exterior up-fit equipment for walk-in vans, truck bodies, and passenger vans under Specialty Up-fit name; and provides aftermarket support, including parts sales and field services. The SCV engages in the engineering and manufacture of luxury class A diesel motor home chassis; manufacture and assemble of truck body options for various trades, service truck bodies, stake body trucks, contractor trucks, and dump bed trucks; and provision of chassis and complete vehicle assembly services for military vehicles, drill rigs, shuttle bus chassis, and other specialty chassis and vehicles. This segment also offers assembly services for Isuzu N-gas and F-series chassis; and parts and accessories for its motor home, defense, and specialty chassis, as well as maintenance and repair services for its motor home and specialty chassis. The company sells its products to commercial users, original equipment manufacturers, dealers, individual end users, and municipalities and other governmental entities. The company was formerly known as Spartan Motors, Inc. and changed its name to The Shyft Group, Inc. in June 2020. The Shyft Group, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

