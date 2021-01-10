Comparing Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) & PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) and PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. PepsiCo pays an annual dividend of $4.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Keurig Dr Pepper pays out 49.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PepsiCo pays out 74.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PepsiCo has increased its dividend for 49 consecutive years. PepsiCo is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Keurig Dr Pepper and PepsiCo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keurig Dr Pepper $11.12 billion 4.05 $1.25 billion $1.22 26.23 PepsiCo $67.16 billion 2.97 $7.31 billion $5.53 26.07

PepsiCo has higher revenue and earnings than Keurig Dr Pepper. PepsiCo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Keurig Dr Pepper, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Keurig Dr Pepper and PepsiCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keurig Dr Pepper 11.40% 8.33% 3.90% PepsiCo 10.27% 56.28% 8.90%

Risk and Volatility

Keurig Dr Pepper has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PepsiCo has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.7% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of PepsiCo shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of PepsiCo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Keurig Dr Pepper and PepsiCo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keurig Dr Pepper 0 2 7 0 2.78 PepsiCo 0 6 7 2 2.73

Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus target price of $33.71, indicating a potential upside of 5.36%. PepsiCo has a consensus target price of $145.19, indicating a potential upside of 0.70%. Given Keurig Dr Pepper’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Keurig Dr Pepper is more favorable than PepsiCo.

Summary

PepsiCo beats Keurig Dr Pepper on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages. This segment also develops and sells Keurig brewers, brewer accessories, and other coffee-related equipment; and provides whole beans and ground coffee in bags, fractional packages, and cans. The Packaged Beverages segment manufactures and distributes packaged beverages for its brands, as well as for allied brands; and various private label beverages. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup. The Latin America Beverages segment offers carbonated mineral water, flavored carbonated soft drinks (CSD), bottled water, and vegetable juice. The company offers its CSD and non-carbonated beverages products under the Snapple, Mott's, Bai, Clamato, Hawaiian Punch, Core, Yoo-Hoo, ReaLemon, Vita Coco coconut water, evian, Mr and Mrs T mixers, Forto Coffee, A Shoc, Dr Pepper, Canada Dry, 7UP, A&W, Sunkist soda, Squirt, Big Red, RC Cola, Vernors, Crush, Schweppes, Mistic, Nantucket Nectars, and Sun Drop brands. It distributes its products through retail channels, including supermarkets, fountains, mass merchandisers, club stores, vending machines, convenience stores, gas stations, small groceries, drug chains, and dollar stores, as well as on-premise channels. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc. operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products. The company provides its products primarily under the Cheetos, Doritos, Fritos, Lay's, Ruffles, Tostitos, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Pasta Roni, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, Rice-A-Roni, Aquafina, Diet Mountain Dew, Diet Pepsi, Gatorade, Mountain Dew, Pepsi, Propel, Sierra Mist, Tropicana, Emperador, Marias Gamesa, Rosquinhas Mabel, Sabritas, Saladitas, 7UP, Gatorade, H2oh!, Manzanita Sol, Mirinda, Pepsi, Pepsi Black, San Carlos, Toddy, Agusha, Chudo, and Domik v Derevne brands. It serves wholesale and other distributors, foodservice customers, grocery stores, drug stores, convenience stores, discount/dollar stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, hard discounters, e-commerce retailers and authorized independent bottlers, and others through a network of direct-store-delivery, customer warehouse, and distributor networks, as well as directly to consumers through e-commerce platforms and retailers. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.