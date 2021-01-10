Comparing (ALIOF) (OTCMKTS:ALIOF) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

(ALIOF) (OTCMKTS:ALIOF) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.2% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

(ALIOF) has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canopy Growth has a beta of 2.44, meaning that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares (ALIOF) and Canopy Growth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio (ALIOF) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Canopy Growth $297.34 million 37.77 -$993.37 million $1.32 22.86

(ALIOF) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Canopy Growth.

Profitability

This table compares (ALIOF) and Canopy Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets (ALIOF) N/A N/A N/A Canopy Growth -312.84% -13.11% -9.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for (ALIOF) and Canopy Growth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score (ALIOF) 0 0 0 0 N/A Canopy Growth 3 9 3 1 2.13

Canopy Growth has a consensus price target of $31.51, indicating a potential upside of 4.44%. Given Canopy Growth’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Canopy Growth is more favorable than (ALIOF).

Summary

Canopy Growth beats (ALIOF) on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About (ALIOF)

Actelion Ltd. develops, produces and markets pharmaceutical drugs. The firm specializes in research, development, manufacturing, and distribution of pharmaceutical, biological, and diagnostic products. The company was founded by Jean-Paul Clozel, Martine Clozel, Walter Fischli, André J. Müller and Thomas Widmann on December 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Allschwil, Switzerland.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers. The company's products include dried cannabis flowers, oils and concentrates, and softgel capsules. It offers its products under the Tweed, Quatreau, Deep Space, Spectrum Therapeutics, First & Free, TWD, This Works, BioSteel, DNA Genetics CraftGrow, Tokyo Smoke, DOJA, Van der Pop, and Bean & Bud brands. The company also provides growth capital and a strategic support platform that pursues investment opportunities in the global cannabis sector. Canopy Growth Corporation has a clinical research partnership with NEEKA Health Canada and NHL Alumni Association to examine the efficacy of CBD-based therapies as part of the mitigation of persistent post-concussion symptoms. As of February 14, 2020, it operated 28 cannabis retail stores under the Tweed or Tokyo Smoke name. The company was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc. and changed its name to Canopy Growth Corporation in September 2015. Canopy Growth Corporation is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada.

