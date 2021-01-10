Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.93. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $22.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 0.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 2nd quarter valued at $452,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 44,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

