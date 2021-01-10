Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is engaged in the acquisition of properties which are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is based in Franklin, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHCT. Evercore ISI raised Community Healthcare Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist increased their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.63.

CHCT stock opened at $46.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.12, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.44. Community Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $52.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.25.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.28). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 4.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHCT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 8.1% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

