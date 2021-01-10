Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Trading Up 0.5%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY)’s share price was up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $66.56 and last traded at $66.35. Approximately 14,561 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 29,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.05.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMWAY shares. ValuEngine raised Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services and Corporate Centre.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.