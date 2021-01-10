Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CMC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Commercial Metals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Commercial Metals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.88.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Shares of CMC opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $24.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 20th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $1,877,215.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 769,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,589,431.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 51,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $1,080,413.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 53,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 15.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 20.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 19.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.