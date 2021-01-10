Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.77 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will announce $26.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Comcast’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.61 billion and the lowest is $26.42 billion. Comcast reported sales of $28.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year sales of $102.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $102.28 billion to $103.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $110.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $108.58 billion to $115.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

CMCSA traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.54. The company had a trading volume of 22,140,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,015,779. The company has a market cap of $235.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.00 and a 200-day moving average of $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $52.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $511,715,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,058,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Comcast by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,639,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,311 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Comcast by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,618,433 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $219,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,781,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $313,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

