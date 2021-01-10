Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) fell 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.89 and last traded at $21.91. 251,424 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 268,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.94.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 302.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 444,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 334,332 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 70.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 518,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 213,640 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 909,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,565,000 after purchasing an additional 208,671 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 118.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 380,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 205,824 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,322,000.

