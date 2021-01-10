Colliers Securities Comments on Alta Equipment Group Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:ALTG)

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Alta Equipment Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.36). Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Alta Equipment Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on Alta Equipment Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley raised their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alta Equipment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

Shares of NYSE ALTG opened at $10.37 on Friday. Alta Equipment Group has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The company has a market cap of $311.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.69.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.80 million.

In related news, Director Daniel Shribman purchased 12,000 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 338,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,118.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter worth about $2,879,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,848,000. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 56.1% during the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 276,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 99,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 275.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 71,922 shares during the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Equipment and Construction Equipment. It sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized new and used equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other industrial and construction equipment.

