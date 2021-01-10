Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) vs. SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Financial Survey

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) and SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Colliers International Group and SOHO China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colliers International Group 2.27% 12.41% 2.16% SOHO China N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Colliers International Group and SOHO China’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colliers International Group $3.05 billion 1.15 $102.90 million $2.57 33.89 SOHO China N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Colliers International Group has higher revenue and earnings than SOHO China.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.1% of Colliers International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Colliers International Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Colliers International Group and SOHO China, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colliers International Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 SOHO China 0 0 0 0 N/A

Colliers International Group currently has a consensus target price of $85.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.42%. Given Colliers International Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Colliers International Group is more favorable than SOHO China.

Volatility & Risk

Colliers International Group has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOHO China has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Colliers International Group beats SOHO China on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc. provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services. The company also provides outsourcing and advisory services that consist of property management, valuation, property marketing, and research services; and project management services, such as planning and advisory, development management, project and program management, and commissioning and energy services to academic, corporate, cultural and non-profit, healthcare, hospitality, residential, and retail sectors, as well as federal, state, and municipal markets. In addition, it offers capital market services comprising debt and equity finance, investment management, and valuation and appraisal services. Further, the company provides corporate solutions, such as business and portfolio, supply chain and logistics, data center and digital, and workplace consulting services, as well as technology services. Additionally, it offers services for various properties, including office, land, healthcare, industrial, retail, multi-family, hospitality, and special purpose properties. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

SOHO China Company Profile

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Properties Development and Properties Investment. It also operates serviced apartments. SOHO China Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

