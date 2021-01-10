CoinEx Token (CET) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $803,268.00

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded up 15.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $9.66 million and $803,268.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 45.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00043370 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004940 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 66.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,721.81 or 0.04184443 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00032996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.95 or 0.00291517 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00012585 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CoinEx Token Coin Profile

CoinEx Token (CRYPTO:CET) is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

CoinEx Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

