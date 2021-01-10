Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (RQI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on January 29th

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE:RQI opened at $12.21 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $14.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average is $11.38.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

