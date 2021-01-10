Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (RQI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on January 29th

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 12th.
Shares of NYSE:RQI opened at $12.21 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $14.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average is $11.38.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile
