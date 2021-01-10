Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.34

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.34 and last traded at $24.15, with a volume of 7185 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.28.

CDXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Codexis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average is $14.54. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -67.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Codexis news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 211,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $199,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,068.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 199.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Codexis by 849.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Codexis by 330.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Codexis during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Codexis by 7.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

