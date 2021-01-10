Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KOF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $46.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $65.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOF. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 34,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

