CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Brokerages expect CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report $1.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. CME Group reported sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year sales of $4.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $4.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.18.

Shares of CME stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $199.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,867,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,110. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.54 and a 200 day moving average of $169.83. The stock has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $225.36.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other news, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total value of $693,092.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,831.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $418,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,226,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,709 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 75.5% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in CME Group by 1,663.6% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 67.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

