Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) (LON:CBG) Receives GBX 1,236 Average PT from Analysts

Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) (LON:CBG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,236 ($16.15).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) in a research note on Friday, November 20th.
In other Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) news, insider Adrian Sainsbury sold 17,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,014 ($13.25), for a total transaction of £181,708.80 ($237,403.71). Also, insider Mike Morgan purchased 1,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,059 ($13.84) per share, with a total value of £19,167.90 ($25,042.98). Insiders acquired a total of 1,845 shares of company stock worth $1,961,780 in the last 90 days.
About Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L)
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.
Featured Article: Market Perform
Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.