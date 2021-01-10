Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) (LON:CBG) Receives GBX 1,236 Average PT from Analysts

Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) (LON:CBG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,236 ($16.15).

In other Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) news, insider Adrian Sainsbury sold 17,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,014 ($13.25), for a total transaction of £181,708.80 ($237,403.71). Also, insider Mike Morgan purchased 1,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,059 ($13.84) per share, with a total value of £19,167.90 ($25,042.98). Insiders acquired a total of 1,845 shares of company stock worth $1,961,780 in the last 90 days.

CBG opened at GBX 1,455 ($19.01) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07. Close Brothers Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 849 ($11.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,647 ($21.52). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,378.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,175.74.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

