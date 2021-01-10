Clarivate (NYSE:CCC) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Clarivate (NYSE:CCC) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CCC. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Clarivate from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.88.

Shares of NYSE CCC opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of -51.22 and a beta of 0.53. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average of $27.94.

Clarivate (NYSE:CCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $284.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.85 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.92%. Clarivate’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Clarivate during the second quarter worth about $729,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Clarivate by 15.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 21,012 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 109,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 48,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 313.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 44,096 shares during the last quarter. 42.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

