City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L) (LON:CLIG) Shares Gap Up to $430.00

City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L) (LON:CLIG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $430.00, but opened at $451.00. City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L) shares last traded at $450.00, with a volume of 12,007 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £229.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 432.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 407.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

In other City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L) news, insider Rian Dartnell bought 30,000 shares of City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 392 ($5.12) per share, for a total transaction of £117,600 ($153,645.15). Also, insider Barry Aling acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 428 ($5.59) per share, for a total transaction of £85,600 ($111,836.95). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 70,000 shares of company stock worth $28,920,000.

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

