Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Rating Increased to Overweight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $100.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised Cirrus Logic from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $91.12 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $47.04 and a twelve month high of $92.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.85.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 70,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $5,043,135.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,827,567.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $46,868.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,174.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,656 shares of company stock worth $7,305,860. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 257.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,920,000 after acquiring an additional 95,062 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 17,497 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.