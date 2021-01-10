Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Rating Increased to Overweight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $100.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.09 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised Cirrus Logic from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.67.
NASDAQ CRUS opened at $91.12 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $47.04 and a twelve month high of $92.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.85.
In other news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 70,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $5,043,135.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,827,567.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $46,868.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,174.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,656 shares of company stock worth $7,305,860. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 257.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,920,000 after acquiring an additional 95,062 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 17,497 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.
