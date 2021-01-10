Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on XEC. BidaskClub cut Cimarex Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cimarex Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised Cimarex Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist lowered Cimarex Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.32.

Shares of XEC opened at $43.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. Cimarex Energy has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $54.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.52.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The firm had revenue of $401.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 19.73%.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $316,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $380,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,001,920. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 76,131 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,607,000 after acquiring an additional 454,253 shares in the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 1,412.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 121,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 113,011 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 179,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 33,289 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

