Chrono.tech (TIME) Market Capitalization Achieves $394,915.99

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One Chrono.tech token can currently be purchased for $3.16 or 0.00007964 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chrono.tech has a market capitalization of $394,915.99 and $85,338.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chrono.tech has traded up 46% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chrono.tech alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00043364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,718.38 or 0.04334468 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00035110 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.35 or 0.00316185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00014539 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

TIME is a token. It launched on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,087 tokens. The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech . The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chrono.tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chrono.tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.