Christopher & Banks (OTCMKTS:CBKC) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Christopher & Banks (OTCMKTS:CBKC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Christopher & Banks in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.
Shares of CBKC stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17. Christopher & Banks has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.87.
About Christopher & Banks
Christopher & Banks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of private-brand women's apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and sells women's apparel and accessories to customers ranging in age from 50 and older. Its stores offer women's apparel consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/active wear, and sleepwear in missy, petite, and women sizes, as well as jewelry and accessories.
