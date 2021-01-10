China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “China Life Insurance Company Limited is the leading life insurance company in China’s life insurance market. The Company provides products and services including individual life insurance, group life insurance, accident and health insurance. The Company is China’s largest life insurance company, a leading provider of annuity products and life insurance for both individuals and groups, and a leading provider of accident and health insurance. Through its controlling shareholding in the China Life Insurance Assets Management Co., Ltd., the Company became China’s largest insurance asset management company and one of the largest institutional investors in China. “

NYSE:LFC opened at $11.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. China Life Insurance has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $14.70.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $25.92 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that China Life Insurance will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 139.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance during the third quarter worth about $123,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in China Life Insurance by 13.8% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in China Life Insurance by 27.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity contracts, accident, and health insurance products.

