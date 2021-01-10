China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.12

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.12 and traded as high as $1.13. China Jo-Jo Drugstores shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 528,622 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $41.76 million, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.84 million for the quarter. China Jo-Jo Drugstores had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 18.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CJJD. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 18.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile (NASDAQ:CJJD)

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

