Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $447.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to announce sales of $447.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $431.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $464.00 million. Chico’s FAS reported sales of $527.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.33). Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%.

CHS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Chico’s FAS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 110.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 28,794 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 69.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 22,740 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 559.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 66,939 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.71. 1,287,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,127,598. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.55. Chico’s FAS has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

