Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CVX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotia Howard Weill downgraded Chevron from a buy rating to a sector perform rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Chevron from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.92.

Shares of CVX opened at $91.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.83, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $117.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 110,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 20,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 191.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 18,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 11,925 shares during the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

