Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $99,454,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,384,756,000 after buying an additional 1,131,731 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 36.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,879,000 after buying an additional 716,664 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5,030.1% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 709,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,084,000 after buying an additional 695,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,054,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,041,000 after acquiring an additional 462,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Chevron from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist boosted their target price on Chevron in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Scotia Howard Weill cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.92.

CVX stock opened at $91.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.00. The stock has a market cap of $170.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $117.92.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

