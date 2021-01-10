Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS, INC. develops, manufactures, licenses and markets proprietary rapid diagnostic tests in the growing $5 billion point-of-care testing market. Chembio’s two FDA PMA-approved, CLIA-waived, rapid HIV tests are marketed in the U.S. by a third party company. Chembio markets its HIV STAT-PAK line of rapid HIV tests internationally to government and donor-funded programs directly and through distributors. Chembio also has rapid tests for veterinary tuberculosis and chagas disease. In 2007 Chembio received a U.S. patent for its Dual Path Platform technology which has significant advantages over lateral-flow technologies. This technology is providing Chembio with a significant pipeline of business opportunities for the development and manufacture of new products based on DPP. Chembio is licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as well as the U. S. Department of Agriculture, and is certified for the global market under the International Standards Organization directive 13.485. “

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

CEMI has been the topic of several other research reports. Colliers Securities upgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chembio Diagnostics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.75.

NASDAQ:CEMI opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.05.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 76.55% and a negative return on equity of 73.70%. The company had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Chembio Diagnostics will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 63.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 627,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 244,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 42.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 75,556 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after buying an additional 25,962 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 54.2% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 342,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 120,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.