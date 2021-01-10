Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CHKP. BTIG Research increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a positive rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.24.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $131.96 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $80.06 and a 12 month high of $139.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The business had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 467.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

