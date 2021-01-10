Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 692,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,538,000 after purchasing an additional 497,048 shares during the period. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,530,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 184.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,152,000 after purchasing an additional 335,558 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,494,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,053,000. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $634.38 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.67 and a 52-week high of $681.71. The stock has a market cap of $126.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $653.62 and a 200-day moving average of $609.58.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $648.76.

In related news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total transaction of $34,712,976.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,881,855.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total transaction of $5,012,559.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,953,667.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,860 shares of company stock valued at $45,482,701 in the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

