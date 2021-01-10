Chardan Capital Initiates Coverage on Vincera Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC)

Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vincera Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.
VINC opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. Vincera Pharma has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $22.94.
About Vincera Pharma
