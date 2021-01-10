Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CHNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Change Healthcare from $23.00 to $25.75 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Change Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. CSFB raised their price target on Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Change Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.93.

NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -43.89, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.71. Change Healthcare has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.63.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $755.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.02 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. Change Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Change Healthcare will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

