Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.93.
Shares of CHNG stock opened at $24.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average of $14.63. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Change Healthcare has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $24.21.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000.
Change Healthcare Company Profile
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
