Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.93.

Shares of CHNG stock opened at $24.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average of $14.63. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Change Healthcare has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $755.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.02 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Change Healthcare will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

