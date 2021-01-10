Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Cut to Neutral at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CHNG. William Blair lowered shares of Change Healthcare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Change Healthcare from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $25.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $23.00 to $25.75 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Change Healthcare currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.93.

Change Healthcare stock opened at $24.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.89, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.71. Change Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $755.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.02 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Change Healthcare will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $2,293,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $4,413,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $1,394,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $486,000.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

