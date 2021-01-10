CFun Price Down 74.9% This Week (CFUN)

CFun (CURRENCY:CFUN) traded 79.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. CFun has a total market cap of $5,116.35 and $72.00 worth of CFun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CFun coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $13.77, $33.94 and $24.43. During the last seven days, CFun has traded 74.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00023677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00108999 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.00 or 0.00626978 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.84 or 0.00231248 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00055195 BTC.

CFun Coin Profile

CFun’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 429,429,737 coins. CFun’s official Twitter account is @CFunproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . CFun’s official website is www.cfunproject.com

Buying and Selling CFun

CFun can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CFun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CFun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CFun using one of the exchanges listed above.

