Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.32.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CERN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Cerner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of CERN traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.86. 1,586,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,508. Cerner has a one year low of $53.08 and a one year high of $80.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.97 and a 200 day moving average of $72.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

In related news, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $132,457.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $83,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,586 shares of company stock worth $5,055,031. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cerner by 173.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 11,953 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cerner by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Cerner by 308.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 17,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cerner by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.