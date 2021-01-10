Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CCS. 140166 initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a positive rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Century Communities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.50 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Century Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Century Communities presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $41.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.87. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.55. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $794.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Century Communities by 322.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Century Communities by 1,111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

